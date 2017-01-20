Police search for suspects in violent Brentwood carjacking

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for two men accused of a violent carjacking Friday night at a Brentwood apartment complex.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. at The Views of Brentwood on Plum Nelly Circle.

Police told News 2 the victim had just parked his car when he was approached by the suspects.

They demanded his phone, keys and wallet. They then forced the driver out of the car and made him lay face down in the grassy area.

One of the men struck the victim in the head with a handgun before the pair took off in his 2006 gold Nissan Maximum.

The car has a South Carolina tag that reads EMB772.

The suspects are described as black men, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 150 to 160 pounds. One of them was wearing a gray hoodie and baggie pants, according to police.

The investigation into the carjacking is ongoing.