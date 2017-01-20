Police: 2 charged after homeowner spots would-be thieves on camera

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two men are charged after an attempted home burglary in east Nashville on Thursday.

According to arrest records, the victim saw the two men going through his home on South 15th Street on his security video and called police.

When officers arrived, they saw the suspects trying to leave through a broken window in the back of the house.

Police arrested 18-year-old Justin Ward and 30-year-old Jonathan Alvarez at the home.

Both suspects have been charged with aggravated burglary and are being held on a $31,500 bond. They are due in court on Monday.