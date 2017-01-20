PHOTOS: Donald Trump sworn in as 45th President of the United States

WKRN web staff Published: Updated:
Security personnel gather on Pennsylvania Avenue before the presidential inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Security personnel gather on Pennsylvania Avenue before the presidential inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Donald Trump sworn in as 45th President of the United States

Click here to follow News 2’s coverage of the inauguration. 