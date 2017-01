NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Metro school bus was involved in a crash Friday afternoon.

It happened on East Old Hickory Boulevard and Larkin Springs Road.

Five students from Neely’s Bend Middle School were on board at the time, but no one was injured.

They were evacuated from the bus due to fluids leaking from one of the vehicles.

No details were released about what caused the crash.