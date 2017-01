NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating a drive-by shooting after a shotgun blast went through the window of a child’s bedroom Friday.

The incident occurred on Terragon Trail, near Una Antioch Pike.

Metro police told News 2 no one was inside that room when the shooting occurred.

The house was hit at least twice.

The two adults inside the home told officers they didn’t see anything and didn’t know why someone would be shooting at the house.