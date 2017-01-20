Metro police officer injured in hit-and-run crash in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Metro police officer was hit by a vehicle in downtown Nashville early Friday morning.

The police SUV was struck on Second Avenue South near Crenshaw Street around 5:20 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 the officer was pulling into an area known for drug activity when a sedan struck the officer’s SUV.

The door of the SUV was almost ripped from its hinges as the car drove into it, striking a nearby Chevy Impala as it fled.

The suspected vehicle was described as a silver Kia Optima driven by two black men, according to police.

The Kia has temporary tags and possible front-end damage.

The officer was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries to his leg.

Heavy police presence is in the area as the search for the suspects continue.

No additional information was immediately released.

Here is damage to police vehicle. Door almost ripped off from suspects vehicle driving into it. A dark Chevy Impala was also hit by suspects pic.twitter.com/VcMyty4CEK — Brent Remadna (@RemadnaWKRN) January 20, 2017