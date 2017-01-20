Metro police officer injured in hit-and-run crash in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Metro police officer was hit by a vehicle in downtown Nashville early Friday morning.
The police SUV was struck on Second Avenue South near Crenshaw Street around 5:20 a.m.
Metro police told News 2 the officer was pulling into an area known for drug activity when a sedan struck the officer’s SUV.
The door of the SUV was almost ripped from its hinges as the car drove into it, striking a nearby Chevy Impala as it fled.
The suspected vehicle was described as a silver Kia Optima driven by two black men, according to police.
The Kia has temporary tags and possible front-end damage.
The officer was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries to his leg.
Heavy police presence is in the area as the search for the suspects continue.
No additional information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.