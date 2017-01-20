Man shot during attempted robbery in east Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was injured in a shooting during an attempted robbery at an east Nashville gas station early Friday morning.

Metro police said the victim told officers it happened at the Exxon Tigermart on Shelby Avenue around 1:50 a.m.

According to the victim, three men attempted to rob him before shooting him once in the leg.

He was taken by private vehicle to Saint Thomas Midtown for treatment.

The suspects were described as three black men in a brown Ford Explorer.

No one else was injured in the shooting but one of the windows of the store was damaged.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.