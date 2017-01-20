Man critically injured in East Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was critically injured in a shooting in East Nashville Friday night.

The victim, who is in his 30s, stopped patrons at the Red Door Saloon on Forrest Avenue around 7:55 p.m., asking for help.

He had been shot in his upper chest, near his heart. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Center for treatment of serious injuries.

According to Metro police, the shooting happened about a block away from the bar and may have stemmed from a carjacking.

Officials say the suspect could be driving a maroon PT Cruiser. They are reviewing security cameras as they continue to investigate.

No other details about the shooting have been released at this time.