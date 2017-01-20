Local demonstrators prepare for marches in Washington, Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Dozens of Nashvillians left for the nation’s capital Friday night for the Women’s March on Washington.

Two busloads left from the Greyhound bus station downtown and will travel overnight. They’ll arrive in D.C. in time for the demonstration.

“It’s important that people from Nashville are there,” said demonstrator Mike Quinn. “I just want it to be big enough to be recognized as a valid movement.”

Mary Hutto says she’s going to march for women’s rights, civil rights and LGBTQ rights. “We just want to let the public know that not everyone thinks that what Trump doing is OK because I definitely don’t,” she said.

But Nashvillians who can’t make it to D.C. will have an opportunity to march locally.

“I have four children and a grandchild so there was no way I could make it,” said Jennifer Wilson. She helped create the group “Power Together Tennessee.”

Her group helped organize a march in Nashville that’s in solidarity with the one in Washington.

“Everyone is walking for their own specific reason and hopefully we’ll offer them an opportunity to plug in to that reason,” Wilson said. “I hope everyone leaves with their heart full.”

The group plans to shut down Nashville streets so they obtained permits and security.

“It’s to ensure that everybody had the opportunity to be together, to join the march in any capacity that they could and to feel as safe as possible,” said Wilson.

Meanwhile, the group “Southern Women for Civil Rights” said it was more important that they stay here.

They had a poster-making party ahead of the march.

“We decided we were going to stay here and not leave Nashville empty,” said organizer Lisa Donovan. “We’re going to put as many women on the street tomorrow as possible.”

The Power Together Tennessee march begins at 10 a.m. in Cumberland Park and will end at Public Square around noon.

For a full list of speakers, the march route and further information, click here.