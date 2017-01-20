Is there room for a Major League Soccer team in Nashville?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are two professional sports teams in Nashville, but is there room for a third?

Major league soccer is expanding and News 2’s Joe Leadingham explains why Nashville is on the short list to be the next destination for matches.

We’ve heard for years that soccer is growing and now it’s on the fast track, with Major League Soccer eying Music City as a possibility for expansion.

With 22 teams, two of which begin their first MLS season in 2017, the league announced plans to add six more clubs in the coming years with Nashville among 10 cities vying for a team.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber said that Nashville is very early in the process and that they are not as advanced as some of the other perspective markets, but the support of the national games from fans at Nissan Stadium carried some weight.

“Certainly when I was mayor, several soccer events occurred at Nissan Stadium and they were very successful. We actually participated in, we were selected to be one of the cities if the U.S. had been selected to have the world cup here in Nashville, we would have been part of that process,” said former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean.

Major League Soccer has three major criteria when looking to expand in a new city, first is ownership and two groups in Nashville are vying for a team.

Second is a stadium, likely one that the team could call their own, but could share initially if they have the financing in place to eventually construct one.

“Most of the successful models have a specific stadium for that because that allows you to control the revenue streams and build it specifically for that team and I think when you’re talking about a professional league especially MLS that’s greening in popularity it’s going to continue growing I think that’s probably option one, but I think there’s probably some examples of some shared usage that work well,” Said Nashville Sports Council CEO Scott Ramsey.

Finally financial projections coupled with soccer support are needed. With the USL coming to Nashville in 2018, the team Nashville SC could drum up enough support to give Music City a leg up for MLS expansion.

The Portland Timbers, for example, where just a few years ago the city that had so much support for its USL team that the MLS awarded it a franchise that has grown into one of the more successful teams in the league.

It’s an example Nashville could try to follow.

“I think the USL is a great opportunity for us and should you develop that up, that’s proven to be a successful model in cities like Sacramento and Cincinnati and others that have kind of developed their fan base and their infrastructure as they’ve kind of waited out there opportunity to be an expansion team so I think those working together and having those options and flexibility is really going to benefit us as a community,” said Ramsey.

While Nashville may not be a favorite for the first wave of expansion coming in 2018, the city is definitely on the MLS map and with the projected growth coupled with two very successful pro teams; it may not be long before we see one.

“I think we all know we’re a little bit of an underdog in the first couple but maybe teams 3, 4, 5, 6 out give you a little more time maybe to work with the USL team and can you build a stadium that can kind of transition so I think there’s a lot of questions kind of within that so i think you are kind of looking at somewhere in that 3-6 year model of really having things going in the best case scenario,” said Ramsey.

Applications for MLS expansion are due at the end of this month on January 31.

The league will meet with candidates during the first and second quarters of this year before a decision is made on which cities get teams.

The expansion fee for this round of selections has been set at $150 million.

News 2 is exploring the pros and cons of the city’s growth in our Nashville 2017 project in every newscast Thursday, January 18. Click here for complete coverage.