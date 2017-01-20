Interim sheriff names new jail administrator in Rutherford County

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Interim Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh has named a new jail administrator.

Bernard Salandy will lead the detention center with Correctional Work Center Sgt. Christopher Fly as captain of the jail.

“They are a godsend,” Fitzhugh said of the selection of Salandy and Fly. “I believe they will bring new skills and dimensions to the adult detention center that we haven’t had before.”

Salandy, who joined the Rutherford County jail in 1995, is a certified National Institute of Corrections Jail Administrator, an American Correctional Association Professor and a Tennessee Corrections Institute Certified Instructor.

He also has more than 24 years of experience in corrections.

Fly is a certified auditor for the American Correctional Association and a National Institute of Corrections direct supervisor. He joined the Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center in April 1997 and worked his way up to captain.