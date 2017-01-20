I-24 East shut down before Whites Creeks Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Interstate 24 was shut down Friday afternoon due to an overturned vehicle.

It happened just before the Whites Creek Pike exit around 12:30 p.m.

Brian Haas, spokesman for the Nashville Fire Department, says preliminary information indicates 5 people were injured–three adults and two children. It’s unclear how serious the injuries are at this time.

All eastbound lanes are closed. Westbound traffic is not affected.

TDOT estimates the roadway will reopen by 2 p.m. Stay with News 2 for updates.