Harpeth Hall students go to DC for inauguration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Eighteen Harpeth Hall students traveled to Washington D.C. for the inauguration.

The group is finishing up a three-week internship in the nation’s capital.

“It’s definitely one of those moments where you’re going to be asked, ‘Where were you on January 20, 2017 when Trump was elected?’” student Corinne Brien said. “I think that’s definitely a moment that’s going to stick with me forever.”

Instructor Lagare Vest added the chance to attend the inauguration with her students was a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“There were so many people of varying opinions, probably voted in different ways – but in the end, we are one nation. It was a very special moment to share with my young students,” she said.

The students will return home on Saturday.