Ex-Rutherford County Chief Deputy enters guilty plea in e-cigs case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Ex-Rutherford County Chief Deputy Joe Russell entered a guilty plea to the wire fraud, honest services fraud and extortion charges against him Friday afternoon.

The charges stem from the sale of e-cigarettes inside the Rutherford County jail.

From December 2013 through April 2015, Russell received more than $52,000 from the Georgia-based company, JailCigs.

Russell is scheduled to be sentenced on May 19. Each of the charges carries a five to 20 year sentence. He also must pay back restitution of more than $52,000.

Russell was terminated from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office in November.

Former Rutherford County Sheriff Robert Arnold is also accused in the case. He entered a guilty plea to the same charges earlier this week.

Arnold will remain jailed in Kentucky until his May sentencing.

