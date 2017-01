CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A grand jury has indicted a Clarksville man on charges of many charges of child rape.

Clarksville Now reports Mark Lewis faces eight counts of child rape and seven counts of aggravated sexual battery.

Lewis is accused of committing the alleged crimes between January 2007 and January 2012.

Reports indicate the victim was 13 years old at the time.

Lewis was arrested Jan. 17 and booked into the Montgomery County jail on $350,000.