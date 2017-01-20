Butch Jones announces Tennessee coaching changes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee football coach Butch Jones announced changes to his staff Friday.

Tight ends and special teams Coach Larry Scott has been promoted to offensive coordinator.

Mike Canales joins the staff as the new quarterbacks coach, which was the responsibility of former Offensive Coordinator Mike DeBord.

In a statement released by the school, Jones said, “We spoke to a lot of very quality candidates. Our goal was to gather as much information as possible in a timely manner but also go through a detailed process, which we did. We feel strongly about our offensive staff and that Larry Scott is the best fit moving forward to lead the unit.”

Scott joins the UT staff this season after serving the last three years at Miami.

“I’m also really excited about adding Mike Canales to our staff,” Jones said. “Mike has recruited, coached and developed numerous quarterbacks at the collegiate level. He will be of great benefit to our players and staff with his extensive experience and knowledge of the quarterback position.”

From 2010 to 2015, Canales worked as the assistant head coach, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at North Texas. He most recently coached tight ends and running backs at Utah State.

Special teams duties will now be handled by Charlton Warren, who was named defensive backs coach four days ago.