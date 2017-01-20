3 shootings in less than one week have Antioch residents on edge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three shootings in less than a week in one Antioch neighborhood has neighbors worried for their safety.

The latest is a drive-by shooting Friday morning on Terragon Trail.

Metro police say someone shot at a home at around 1:30 a.m. and that one of the rooms hit was a child’s bedroom.

While police believe the home was targeted, a neighbor’s house was also hit by gunfire.

Nishika Webster said she and her family were sleeping at the time.

“I heard like a boom. I didn’t know what it was but then our neighbor said this morning, he said, he heard three shots,” Webster told News 2.

Next door to her home, you can see the windows blown out from gunfire. Two adults were inside the home at the time and told police that a shotgun blast went through the window of a child’s bedroom.

“It’s scary, because I got a son and he could have been in the living room and anything could have happened,” said Webster.

Police say they are still investigating the drive-by shooting, but that it appears the suspect could have been retaliating.

Joe Ridley lives across the street from the shooting.

“There’s a lot of people that’s scared around here,” he explained.

He went on to talk about how much neighborhood has changed in recent years.

“This used to be a nice neighborhood. Crime just done got bad, this is a bad neighborhood. I’m even scared to come out at night time, because I don’t know when I’m going to get hit by a bullet or whatever. Something is going to have to be done,” he said.

Metro police say one way to help fight crime is by getting involved in Neighborhood Watch groups and alerting police if you see any peculiar activity in your neighborhood.