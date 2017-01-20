3 charged in rape of Loudon County 4-year-old

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – Three people in Loudon County are now facing charges related the rape of a four-year old.

Terry Shelton is accused of three counts of child rape. Investigators say Shelton admitted to touching the boy inappropriately in December, as well as forcing the child to perform sex acts earlier this month.

The Department of Children’s Services was conducting a separate investigation involving the family when they learned of the possible rape. The boy told investigators that he told his parents, Katelyn Perdue and Christopher Hart, what Shelton had done to him.

Hart told deputies he confronted Shelton and told him not to do it again, but neither parent kept the child away from Shelton. As a result, the child was abused by him two other times.

Perdue and Hart are facing child abuse or neglect charges.