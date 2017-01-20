2 TSU students robbed at gunpoint near campus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two Tennessee State University students were robbed at gunpoint while walking near campus early Friday morning.

It happened on 28th Avenue North near Albion Street around 12:30 a.m.

The victims told Metro police three men with guns approached them and took their clothing, shoes and a cell phone.

No one was injured during the incident.

The suspects were described as three black men wearing all black clothing and masks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.