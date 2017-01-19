What job opportunities can help Nashville locals survive rising cost of living?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There’s no doubt Nashville is experiencing an economic boom with the city recently ranking one of the best places for job seekers in 2017, but what kind of opportunities and can help you survive with the rising cost of living?

For many Nashville natives, the cities growth boom is bittersweet.

“I think it’s awesome to see how our city has grown in the last 10 years, but then again it’s difficult because more people are moving here, so the cost of living is going up,” said Bellevue resident Julie Herring. “Every aspect of Nashville has just increased tremendously.”

As a single mother, Herring said she was forced to get two jobs to live comfortably. She has a full-time job working for the city and a part time job serving tables, and she still lives pay check to pay check

“It’s like you’re constantly worried, you know, ‘am I going to make it this month, am I going to make it 2 weeks until I get paid?’” she said.

Although she has been with the city for seven years, Herring said she doesn’t make enough to provide for her family.

“With the growth of the city, they have to hire more people and so it’s hard to give the people the promotions that they need and deserve,” she said.

With her two incomes combined, Herring makes more than the average annual salary in Nashville of $44,700.

The chamber of commerce said the cost of living in the city is about 5 percent lower than the average of all U.S. cities, while the opportunities for work continue to grow.

Since July, the chamber told News 2 there have been 49 business relocations and expansions and more than 5,000 new announced jobs.

As the director of career and professional development at Belmont University, Mary Claire Dismukes prepares students for the work force.

“Certainly the areas that we’ve seen an increase in employment would be in the healthcare sector that definitely continues to grow as well as education and business and financial services those are some of our top areas of employment,” she told News 2.

In Nashville, healthcare is the largest and fastest-growing industry, with 250 health care companies headquartered in the region.

Of the top 10 fastest growing industries, 50 percent are health related. Accounting, tax preparation, bookkeeping, and payroll service as well as management of companies and enterprises also made the list.

“Certainly as the economy grows and large companies bring their headquarters to Nashville there’s a wide range of options that are available to folks,” said Dismukes.

She says a college education pays off and Herring hopes to complete her bachelor’s degree in the next two years.

“So I can have a higher paying job so I don’t have to work two jobs and struggle every day,” said Herring.

It’s a struggle she says is worth it, to keep her family living in Nashville.

“I love Nashville as a city, I think it’s a great city,” she said.

Nashville’s unemployment rate was down to 3.5 percent in Nov. 2016.

