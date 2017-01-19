What does Nashville need to host a Super Bowl?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville may be the “it” city, but on the sports landscape, we may have already peaked.

Scott Ramsey is the head of the Nashville Sports Council. It’s his job to bring sporting events to Music City, fill hotel rooms and get tourists to spend money.

But to be a destination for the Super Bowl, Nashville will require one new, big addition: a football stadium with a fixed or retractable roof.

Butch Spyridon is the head of the Nashville Visitors and Convention Bureau. He says 10 years ago, hotel space was a problem, but with 3,000 new rooms and 3,000 more on the way, Nashville is ready for the Super Bowl.

We just need the stadium to do it.

Minnesota just completed U.S. Bank Stadium, and they’ve already been awarded a Super Bowl and a Final Four.

In Atlanta, Falcons owner Arthur Blank is spending big on a new Mercedes-Benz Stadium. When it’s done, it will be the seventeenth new building to go up in the NFL since Nissan Stadium was finished in 1999.

If Nashville decides to make the leap, it will likely cost around $1 billion, or almost twice as much as the new convention center.

Mayor Karl Dean pushed through funding for the $600 million convention center during a massive recession. When it was done, he built the $47 million First Tennessee Park for the Nashville Sounds.

The question isn’t if Nashville can do it; it’s if the city wants to take that next big step on the sports landscape and tackle the financial investment.

News 2 is exploring the pros and cons of the city’s growth in our Nashville 2017 project in every newscast Thursday, January 18. Click here for complete coverage.