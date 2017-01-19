Truck heavily damaged, driver pinned in Clarksville crash

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The driver of a Ford F150 had to be rescued from his truck Thursday morning after crashing into a utility pole.

Clarksville police said the 10 a.m. accident on Woodale Drive between Shalimar and North Magnolia drives shut down traffic for about two hours.

The truck reportedly somehow left the roadway and knocked down a utility pole, coming to rest at an angle on an embankment.

The driver became stuck inside, and rescue efforts were hampered due to power lines.

Firefighters were ultimately able to free the victim from the heavily damaged truck, and luckily his injuries were not life-threatening.

Crash Investigator Jennifer Szczerbiak said speed “certainly” appears to have been a factor in the crash.

