Tennesseans head to DC for Trump inauguration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A group of Middle Tennesseans left Nashville Wednesday night to attend the inauguration of President-Elect Donald Trump.

The group left from the RiverGate area around midnight Wednesday and should arrive in Washington late Thursday morning.

News 2 spoke with some getting on board about why it was important to them to attend the inauguration.

“I’m mostly looking forward to seeing America become great again, I’m really interested in many of Trump’s values and for me being a Christian, I support him,” said Dequad Jimmerson.

“The overall atmosphere of the Inauguration, seeing so many people there in support of President Elect Trump and to see Tennessee’s Pride of the Southland Band performing in DC,” said Shelby Day.

The bus made stops in Knoxville and Bristol after leaving Nashville.

News 2 will check in on the group as they make their way to Washington.