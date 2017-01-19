Signs of growth in Williamson County; Officials say quality schools are key

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Traveling along Interstate 65 south from Nashville you enter Williamson County, Tennessee, where growth is booming

Williamson County schools earned the highest ACT scores 2016, the area was the third best place for millennial job seekers in 2015 and the fastest growing county in the state from 2009 to 2013.

“People move here for that reason and then they stay here for that reason,” said Williamson County School Board member Gary Anderson.

Quality schools are key, according to Anderson.

“We found out that people shop for schools on the internet first if they are moving to the area. Williamson county made education is number one priority. Seventy cents of every tax dollar goes to schools,” he said. “So the whole common denominator for Williamson County has been about public education.”

The signs of growth are everywhere, an increase that began in the early 1990’s with the opening of the Cool Springs Galleria.

“Thank goodness they had the foresight and we all engaged in the early days into the mall that has created a lot of dollars from other surrounding areas as well as the locals for our schools,”

Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson said.

In 2005, Nissan moved its North American Headquarters to Cool Springs from California.

“Nissan is such a wonderful corporation to have in your community because they brought other jobs with them then they support the local programs they support Middle Tennessee markets too, they support the Titans,” said the mayor.

In 2015, Community Health Systems, the second largest health care company in the world, brought its headquarters and more jobs Williamson County

In 1990, 38,000 people called Williamson County home. Now 25 years later, the population reached 215, 000 in 2015.

In another 25 years, 2040, that number is expected to hit $400,000.

Continued growth means 12 new schools could be needed 15 years from now and as many as 20 new schools in 10 years.

Continued growth means 12 new schools could be needed 15 years from now and as many as 20 new schools in 10 years.