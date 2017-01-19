Residents concerned after 2 shootings in Antioch neighborhood

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – Just four days after two teens were shot and killed in an Antioch neighborhood, police are now looking for the gunman who shot a man while he was driving with his family Wednesday night.

Police told News 2 the victim was targeted, but there were three kids in the car at the time who could have easily been hit in the crossfire.

Roberto Aybar, 23, was shot in the arm and leg. He has since been treated with non-life threatening injuries.

The most recent shooting happened close to where two teens were shot just a few days ago on Piccadilly Row.

Residents in the area said it is a family neighborhood and they are trying to stay ahead of the crime.

“It’s so sad and horrifying is the word,” Alma Sanford told News 2.

She said the news that a gunman opened fire on a family in her community is concerning, but not surprising.

“It makes me sad to hear it happen anywhere in the world, but certainly in my own community but I’m not shocked,” she said.

Sanford has lived in the Antioch area for more than 15 years and she does her part to stay involved.

She said she is part of a group called Crossings Nashville Action Partnership. The goal is to help businesses in the area grow, and bring new businesses to Antioch.

“We always have a representative from the South Precinct to give us a safety report,” she explained.

Metro police told News 2 violent offenses like homicide, rape, robbery and assault in the South Precinct are down 32.4 percent from this time last year.

Property offenses like burglary and auto theft are also down by 24 percent.

Sanford says staying proactive helps deter those numbers. She is also part of the more than 100 neighborhood watch groups in the south precinct area.

“Our community is very proactive. We really do watch out for each other,” she explained, adding change starts within the community and knowing your neighbors.

Michelle Lopez lives a few doors down from where the two teens were shot Saturday night and around the corner from the latest shooting Wednesday night.

“It’s sad to think that this planet has no love, love is a very rare thing nowadays,” said Lopez

While she agrees looking out for your neighbors is important, she believes the root of many problems start at home.

“There’s a big lack of family bonding anywhere,” she said.

From family up-bringing to facing the challenges of adulthood, Sanford said there is a solution to fighting crime.

“That’s how you combat crime; you have neighbors who work together, you have jobs for people to do, you have a school to train the people so you will have an educated work force. We have it all.”

