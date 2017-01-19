Police: Lebanon purse theft suspect uses cards in Mt. Juliet

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are hoping the public can help identify the suspect in a purse theft after cards were used in a different city.

Authorities say the purse was stolen from a car at Kroger in Lebanon and the victim’s cards were later used at Walmart in Mt. Juliet.

The attached pictures are of the suspect and suspect vehicle, a black Infinity G35.

He is also suspected in multiple other car burglaries in Lebanon and surrounding areas.

If you can identify this suspect or have any information about this crime please call the Lebanon Police Department at 615-444-2323.