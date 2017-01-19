‘Not My President’ rally at MTSU joins thousands to protest inauguration

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Organizers of a “Not My President” rally at Middle Tennessee State University are joining thousands of others across the country protesting the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

The group said they will not be supporting the 45th president of the United States.

“Not my President; not my President,” a small group of voices echoed across MTSU’s campus.

Organizers told News 2 the phrase is a rallying cry.

“No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA,” the group chanted.

They are protesting a day before the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

“We do not except the hatred that has been spewed by the President-elect and we want everyone to know we will be watching,” Statewide Organizing Community for Empowerment member Matt Ferry said.

MTSU Philosophy Professor Michael Principe said he attended the rally not representing any group just himself.

“We’re standing against the horrible misogynist of this president, the racist, the gynophobia, the anti-environmentist, the anti-healthcare, the anti-public education,” Principe said.

More than 30 people, representing various groups and organizations, were on hand for the rally.

Others said the protesters can disagree with Trump, but they should at least respect the office.

“He is the Commander and Chief of the Armed Forces, the president of the United States, the office of that, so personally I do respect the office and respect our system of government,” Tennessee College Republican member Austin Dubuc said. “I might not agree with some of their views, but I’m glad that these folks can speak up and use their first amendment rights.”

“In all honesty, if you don’t want to support him that’s perfectly fine,” Trump supporter Joseph Holt said. “I just encourage that nobody spread any hate or any kind of violence among anyone. I think we all can have our different kind of views and we can express those peacefully.”

In addition to not supporting President-elect Trump, the group said they are opposed to Governor Bill Haslam outsourcing jobs.

“He is trying to outsource all the university, state universities and state park jobs; it’s a bad idea and a lot of good people are going to lose their jobs,” Ferry said.

MTSU police were on hand just in case things got out of hand.

Organizers said they plan to continue working to render Trump invalid as president.

Rally organizers also said they will start a movement to try and get a multi-cultural center on MTSU’s campus, so black students will ‘a have a safe place to go.’