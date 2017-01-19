Nashville residents priced out of homes as neighborhoods continue to change

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As Nashville’s skyline continues to change, so does its neighborhoods, but many residents are getting priced out of their homes because of growth.

Gentrification or neighborhood revitalization that raises housing costs and forces out low-income residents is a major concern as the city continues to grow.

Take a walk down Katie Hill in northeast Nashville, and it is apparent just how much the neighborhood is changing.

Several rental homes, some of which were Section 8 housing, have been renovated, raising the price to live there, while others have been knocked down.

“My neighbors have been displaced to other parts of the city,” said Lindsey Langley.

Over the past four years, Langley has watched neighbors like Sharetha Hughes get priced out of their homes.

“They told us that we had to leave,” said Hughes.

Around the corner from Langley’s Fern Avenue home is where Hughes and her three children lived.

“When it was time for me to go, I had nowhere to go. No one was accepting Section 8,” she said.

Hughes told News 2 she and her children stayed as long as they could in the subsidized housing, even after the electricity was shut off.

“My stuff was in storage, we stayed at a hotel, we stayed in the car and then eventually we ended up staying with the kid’s uncle,” she explained.

The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency serves more than 13,000 families, but there is always a waiting list. Right now there are more than 15,000 applicants.

“The worse phone call is when you get one and that says, ‘I’ve gotta go, and I’m not sure where I’m going to go.’”

Langley admits there isn’t a quick solution to the problem, but she wants more incentives for developers to build affordable housing.

She also practices what she calls re-neighboring, embracing those that already live in the community.

“Rather they are elderly, low income individuals and the concept is to help them become more sustainable, to become more independent, and figure out ways to really make your neighbors your friends versus people that you don’t know and it’s really just getting to know people,” said Langley.

Although her neighbors are leaving, Langley admits positive changes too, like less crime and increased property value.

“[I’ve] been here almost four years and obviously the view is beautiful, the home is great, the house was affordable to me as a single individual. Today I could not buy this house,” she said. “Sometimes I don’t even feel like I belong in this neighborhood anymore.”

The mayor’s office told News 2 they are in the process of working with a consultant to undergo a housing gap analysis and Mayor Megan Barry is working on a number of programs to help address the problem.

While the Nashville region continues to experience dynamic change and growth, the cost of living continues to be slightly below the national average.

The chamber of commerce said it’s about five percent lower than the average of all U.S. cities.

News 2 is exploring the pros and cons of the city’s growth in our Nashville 2017 project in every newscast Thursday, January 18. Click here for complete coverage.