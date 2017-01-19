Montgomery Central H.S. competes for best app in US

CUNNINGHAM, Tenn. (WKRN) – Some talented Middle Tennessee high school students hope they have designed the best app in the nation.

A team from Montgomery Central High School won best in the state as part of the Verizon Innovative Learning App Challenge.

They designed an app called Buddy Central, which would connect students with similar interests inside a particular school.

One of the designers told News 2 he got the idea after seeing another student sitting alone at lunch.

“You don’t need to be sitting by yourself at lunch, there is no need to. My guys in the back they just ran with it, we didn’t think we’d ever win, but we just ran with it and it’s awesome to think we could win now,” said student Austin Martin.

You create a profile on the app and it would link you to other students you might know who are connected in certain ways.

The Montgomery Central students are up against winners from every other state and are currently in second place.

The winning team gets $15,000 for their school and the opportunity to develop their concept into a working app.

Votes are cast by text message. To vote for Montgomery Central, text BUDDYCEN to 22333.

To learn more, click here.