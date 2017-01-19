Metro police search for armed robbery suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are working to identify an armed robbery suspect.

Authorities say the crime took place Jan. 12 when the suspect robbed a man in a parking lot of a store at 3906 Apache Trail.

The victim had just cashed his paycheck and walked to his vehicle when the suspect placed a gun to the man’s waist and demanded his wallet.

When the victim refused, the suspect pulled the trigger, but the gun did not fire.

The suspect took the wallet from the man’s pocket and fled in a two-door beige or silver Pontiac.

He is described as a man in his 20s with a scar on his cheek. He is approximately six foot tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect from the attached surveillance photos is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.