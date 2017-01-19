Man wanted after wallet stolen at downtown Franklin Puckett’s

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Franklin police are searching for a man caught on surveillance after a wallet was stolen from the downtown Franklin Puckett’s.

It happened about 12 p.m. on Tuesday after authorities say the suspect slipped the wallet from an employee’s purse, went to the bathroom, took $150, and threw the wallet away.

Franklin police said the suspect was accompanied by a large-framed black female with short, light purple or white hair.

Information in this case is worth up to $1,000 with an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.