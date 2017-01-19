Man taken by crocodile while wading across Australian river

DARWIN, Australia (AP) — Police says a 47-year-old man has been killed by crocodile while trying to cross a flooded river in northern Australian wilderness.

A police statement on Friday said the man was wading through the East Alligator River in the Northern Territory with two women on Thursday when he disappeared near the World Heritage-listed Kakadu National Park.

The women made the crossing safely then reported the man missing.

Police and rangers found the body downstream late Thursday near a 3.3-meter (11-foot) crocodile.

The crocodile was shot dead and the body taken to the city of Darwin for an autopsy.

Media reports say three lived in a nearby Aboriginal community.

The tragedy is the first fatal crocodile attack in Australia since May last year.