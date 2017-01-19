Man shot while driving home with family in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is recovering after he was shot while driving with a woman and three children in Antioch late Wednesday night.

Metro police said the family was returning to their home off Piccadilly Row around 11:30 p.m. when a car pulled up behind them, a man exited the vehicle and began shooting at them.

The man was shot in the arm and leg. He drove the family to safety at a home in the 1100 block of Woburn Way and called 911.

He was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A woman and three children between the ages of 8 and 15 in the car were not injured.

The suspect was described as a black man in a gold or silver 4-door sedan with a sunroof and tinted windows.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.