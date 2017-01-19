Man charged for hitting Metro police officer’s patrol car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is charged with aggravated assault on an officer after police say he hit an officer’s patrol car Tuesday in East Nashville.

It happened in the 2700 block of Dickerson Pike around 6 p.m. as the officer was responding to a domestic violence call.

According to a police affidavit, Vdorn Phichalevnsak, who matched the description of the person involved in the domestic disturbance, drove his pickup truck towards the officer’s marked car.

Officers say the 36-year-old tried to hit the officer’s cruiser three times before ultimately striking the passenger side.

Phichalevnsak is charged with aggravated assault on an officer and evading arrest.