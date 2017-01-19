Man accused of beating, threatening to kill wife in CoolSprings store

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Gallatin man was arrested after police say he slammed his wife on the ground of a CoolSprings store.

Charles Cooper is further accused of punching, strangling, and threatening to kill her inside the store at CoolSprings Crossings.

Officers were called around 6 p.m. Saturday on reports the suspect had brutally assaulted the woman and chased her.

Franklin police say the victim was able to get away and run into a nearby store for help.

Cooper reportedly fled the scene prior to officers arriving but was apprehended by authorities in Sumner County later that same evening.

The 39-year-old, who police say is also a convicted felon with a violent history, was charged with aggravated assault. He is being held on $10,000 bond.