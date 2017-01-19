‘Local option’ in governor’s plan could help light rail in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As Tennesseans digest Governor Bill Haslam’s sweeping gas tax overhaul announced Wednesday, one part of the plan is particularly exciting to city and county leaders since it would give them another tool to address their own local traffic issues.

Under what is called the “Local option” in the plan, cities and counties would get authority to hold a public vote on adding a percentage of money to the state’s 7 percent sales tax to fund specific transit priorities.

The Haslam Administration said Thursday it is still working exact amount, but it’s expected to be no more than a penny or two.

In Nashville, the highest mass transit priority has been identified recently as light rail by the local transportation groups Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) and the Regional Transportation Authority (RTA) in their nMotion report.

The Nashville-area only has one daily public light rail system called the Music City Star, which heads east through the Donelson and Hermitage neighborhoods before eventually ending at Lebanon in Wilson County.

Mayor Megan Barry’s Transportation Director Erin Hafkenschiel said the report identified Gallatin and Murfreesboro roads, along with Nolensville and Charlotte pikes as four high priority light rail corridors.

She indicated those corridors might hold bus rapid transit as a second option.

Local Henderson commuter Barry Cleveland says a rail system is ultimately the way to go

“That way you get on it, you are going to your destination have a few stops in between and that’s it,” the Nashville native and civil engineer told News 2.

If voters approve some day–with a little help from the governor’s new plan

“The four light rail lines would be very high tech, and I think visitors and neighboring counties would very excited about those,” added the mayor’s transportation director.