Judge supports cutting sentences of drug offenders

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – In a last major act in office, President Barack Obama has cut short the sentences of more than 300 federal inmates convicted of drug crimes.

Thirty-four of those are from Tennessee.

Nashville General Sessions Court Judge Casey Moreland, who also runs the Davidson County Drug Court, supports the president’s decision.

The Drug Court is an alternative sentencing program offered to non-violent drug offenders.

The goal is to help offenders battling addiction get treatment instead of just locking them up.

“We don’t lock individuals up for being diabetic or having high blood pressure,” said Judge Moreland. “So, it doesn’t make sense to lock them up for being an addict.”

The drug court has proven to be successful. The recidivism rate for those in Drug Court is far lower than the average drug offender.

That also means saving money for the taxpayers. It can cost up to $120 a day to incarcerate one person in Nashville.

Those who have battled addiction are also supportive of getting people treatment instead of jail time.

TJ Pass spent years addicted to drugs and alcohol.

“Some people think it’s a choice. I don’t believe that is,” Pass said. “What sane person would choose to live that life?”

Pass now works as a treatment consultant for Addiction Campuses in Nashville. He’s about to celebrate 11 years of sobriety.