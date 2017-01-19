I-40 East shut down after truck hits semi near Pegram

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A crash involving a pickup truck and semi has closed Interstate 40 East near Pegram Thursday afternoon.

Traffic was backed up for miles around the accident, which happened between Luyben Hills Road and McCrory Lane before 1:15 p.m.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol told News 2 a truck crossed the center lines and slammed into a semi. Injuries were reported but it’s unclear how serious they are at this time.

Eastbound lanes were closed, while westbound lanes are experiencing rubbernecking delays. Officials estimates the road will reopen at 3 p.m.

