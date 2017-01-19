Councilwoman pays people in need, out of own pocket, to clean up Antioch

ANTIOCH, Tenn. – With the growing communities, more people are leaving a footprint in areas of Middle Tennessee.

Unfortunately, some of those impacts can be negative for our environment, but one Metro councilwoman is taking matters into her own hands to clean up the streets by hiring people who need the cash.

Jeffrey Jones told News 2 he is willing to do what it takes to keep his things as long as it is not begging for a handout.

“I have a storage unit with my personal property in it, I have a post office box to communicate, and then I have my phone,” he said.

“I want to work; I’m not a beggar,” Jones added. “The Bible says we are not supposed to be beggars.”

However, Councilwoman Jacobia Dowell thinks there is a way for us all to benefit.

Earlier this week, she offered to pay him to clean up the roads near the Thornton’s off Bell Road.

“There was a community clean-up going on, and I wanted to be a part of that but did not know how to get involved, but for whatever reason, she approached me,” Jones told News 2.

It was an offer he couldn’t afford to refuse.

For just a few hours one afternoon, he put down the paper that he sells to make some money to pick up trash and clean up the place he calls home.

Councilwoman Dowell has been paying folks like Jones out of her own pocket to clean up the community.

She says it does more for them instead of standing on a corner begging for money.

Jones says he sees for himself people visiting Antioch and leaving an unwanted footprint behind for others.

“I was raised here. I feel like I am part of this community. I feel like my roots are embedded in this community, and we just try to keep it picked up.”

He hopes he will have more opportunities to help make his home cleaner and a few extra bucks at the same time.

Dowell says if you want to help out, fill bags of trash and then can call Metro Public Works to let them know where to pick up the litter.