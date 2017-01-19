Cheatham County deputies search for high-speed pursuit suspect

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Deputies with the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man who got away during high-speed chase Wednesday night.

The department reported convicted felon Ricky King led deputies on a pursuit, which became dangerous and a risk to other drivers.

The pursuit was cancelled by deputies for the safety of the public.

King was last seen in a yellow 4-door sedan.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Cheatham County dispatch at 615-792-2098 or call 911.