Cheatham County deputies search for high-speed pursuit suspect

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Deputies with the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man who got away during high-speed chase Wednesday night.
The department reported convicted felon Ricky King led deputies on a pursuit, which became dangerous and a risk to other drivers.
The pursuit was cancelled by deputies for the safety of the public.
King was last seen in a yellow 4-door sedan.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Cheatham County dispatch at 615-792-2098 or call 911.