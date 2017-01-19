Battle brewing in state legislature over therapists’ code of ethics

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A new bill would change the code of ethics that Tennessee therapists and counselors adhere to and are regulated by, if passed into law.

Senate Bill 1, introduced by Republican Senator Jack Johnson, would mandate the state board that licenses counselors and therapists write its own code of ethics.

Currently, Tennessee’s Board of Licensed Professional Counselors uses the American Counseling Association (ACA) Code of Ethics.

“Senate Bill 1 will very simply call on the counselors in the state of Tennessee to develop a code of ethics for counselors in Tennessee,” Senator Johnson said.

Tennessee’s largest association of counselors and therapists, the Tennessee Counseling Association, opposes Senate Bill 1.

In a statement on their website, the group writes, “We intend to fight against the passage of this bill alongside our coalition of mental health providers.”

Nashville’s association of therapist and counselors, known as the Nashville Psychotherapy Institute, is in agreement.

The Tennessee Counseling Association, Nashville Psychotherapy Institute and just my own personal network are completely opposed to the idea of this change. The ACA Code of Ethics has been developed over decades through clinical research, clinical practice, as well as the input of thousands of counselors—and we feel pretty good about that and it really ties in not only to our ethical codes, but our identities as professionals,” said past board chair of NPI, Jay Tift.

Senator Johnson sponsored 2016’s controversial counseling bill that was passed into law.

That law allows counselors to turn away patients based on the counselors’ “strongly held principles.”

PREVIOUS: Human Rights Campaign cancels Nashville conference over counselling law

Opponents of the law say it is harmful to the LGBT community.

I have no idea why they would oppose it. Why the Tennessee Counseling Association would prefer to adopt a code of ethics that’s created by people other than Tennesseans, doesn’t make a lot of sense to me. I would fully expect that the Tennessee Counseling Association as well as counselors who are not a member of the Tennessee Counseling Association would be very active in creating this new code of ethics, and I’m always in favor of doing things that are going to affect Tennesseans,” said Senator Johnson when asked about the Tennessee Counseling Associations opposition to Senate Bill 1.

However, Tift notes that Tennesseans already helps shape the American Counseling Association’s code of ethics.

“I myself sent in some revisions the last – 2014 ACA code of ethics. A professor from the University of Memphis was on the task force for the revision of the 2014 ACA code of ethics.”

“I’m certainly open to any ideas or input in terms of how to make this process best work for counselors and more importantly those people in Tennessee who need counseling,” said Senator Johnson.

On Friday, the Board of Licensed Professional Counselors is holding a specially called meeting to discuss its position on Senate Bill 1. It will be held at 1 p.m. at 665 Mainstream Drive in Nashville.