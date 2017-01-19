As Nashville real estate hits new heights, many fear bubble burst

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s history in the making in Nashville as the housing market continues to expand.

It dominates headlines and more record growth is predicted.

With 86 people a day moving to Middle Tennessee, contractors are scrambling to keep up with demand.

It’s the biggest and most basic reason for the price surge, yet that surge is scaring first-time home buyers.

“Looking online every single day was exhausting,” said homeowner Lindsey Laparra, summing up the thoughts of hundreds, if not thousands of house hunters.

She and her husband purchased a home in the summer and she said it was an experience.

Fear and frustration can accompany rapid growth. Laparra’s budget was below $200,000 but in late 2016, Nashville’s median home price rose to $260,000.

How about the hottest zipcodes at the moment?

In east Nashville, price per square foot shot up to $208 last September. For a 2500 square foot house, that’s more than $520,000.

In the 12South, Green Hills part of town, the rate was $270 a square foot. The same size house will cost $675,000.

It’s unprecedented for Music City.

“Not only are home values going up, land values have gone up drastically in last 18 months,” said local real estate agent and investor Robert Drimmer.

He argues that it’s the sharpest jump in Nashville’s history. In the same breath he’ll say this is not the same market from a decade ago, in danger of a bubble.

He said pricing is not reckless, rates are low historically, job and population growth and demand protect us.

So how do you navigate this market? First thing’s first, get with a lender and find out how much you can afford.

“The last thing you want is to look at a home for 300,000 and find out you’re only qualified to buy a 200,000 house,” said Drimmer.

Secondly you want to find an agent who knows about properties before they hit the market because they could give you the inside track on your dream house.

“It’s very important if you want to be in a specific neighborhood, to work with an agent familiar with that neighborhood,” said Drimmer.

Laparra said she and her husband wanted to live in east Nashville because of its walkability to coffee shops and bookstores.

But homes within their budget were slim pickings.

“Just like not livable, holes in the wall,” she said about homes in her price range.

They ultimately ended up settling down north of east Nashville, but she says the sacrifice was worth it.

“It may not be in the exact location that we want, but its five to seven minutes from everything we do,” she said. “You have to give up some things, you have to trade.”

Nashville is a city on an upward trajectory and the cranes that dot the downtown sky line, remind us that we’re changing and Nashville will never be the same.

“When people look back at 2010 to 2020, they’ll see the growth of Nashville as an incredibly exciting time,” said Drimmer.

Middle Tennessee closings in 2016 surpassed the height of the market, prior to the 2007 crash.

News 2 investigates the pros and cons of change in our “Nashville 2017” project in every newscast Thursday, January 18. Click here to view News 2 Nashville 2017 coverage.