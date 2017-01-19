911 calls show panic of night Old Hickory Towers flooded

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Part of the 911 calls made when the Old Hickory Towers flooded this week has been released.

The Nashville Fire Department confirmed someone turned on a stand pump Tuesday night, sending water through several floors of the 220-unit building as well as through the elevator shaft.

In one call, someone tells the dispatcher, “We’re Old Hickory Towers. We have people with wheelchairs and oxygen trying to go down 11 flights of stairs for some kind of emergency and we need help.”

Another caller said there was nothing but panic on the first floor where everyone was trying to escape.

One man suffered a heart attack and passed away after he became distressed trying to figure out how to get his wife out safely.