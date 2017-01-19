51-year-old Hendersonville man charged with statutory rape

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 51-year-old Hendersonville man has been charged with nine counts of statutory rape by an authority figure.

Police arrested John Bice, who is the supervisor of a local business, on Wednesday.

He’s being held on a $110,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Sumner County General Sessions Court on Feb. 22.

Anyone with information on this case or other possible related cases is urged to call Hendersonville Police at 615-822-1111 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously by text to the number 274637 (crimes) using keyword TIPHPD.