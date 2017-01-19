5 guns stolen from unlocked cars in Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Wilson County law officers are on edge after five guns were stolen in Lebanon in just over a week.

The guns were taken from cars that were unlocked.

News 2 has learned that three of the stolen guns were stolen from the private vehicle of a Wilson County corrections officer on Monday night. His sheriff’s department ID was also stolen.

“We need to practice what we preach,” said Lt. Scott Moore with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office. “Being law enforcement officers, we have to set the example – we are in another category. We are under the microscope and we have to do the right thing that we ask the citizens to do.”

Heather Brochard and her family were victimized in the recent string of car break-ins.

She told News 2 her family just moved to Lebanon from Georgia two weeks ago.

On Wednesday morning, they woke up to find thieves had rummaged through both her husband and daughter’s unlocked cars. A semi-automatic handgun and several pairs of sunglasses were taken.

“I’m frustrated,” Brochard said. “We work hard for what we have. I’m hoping nobody gets hurt.”

The car burglaries have happened at various apartment complexes and neighborhoods.

“That’s the thing – you have a petty thief who has taken other materials and you have put a weapon in his hands,” explained Cpl. PJ Hardy with the Lebanon Police Department.

He added, “That is a dangerous proposition, and we want everyone to understand how dangerous this is. Whenever you have guns on the streets, you know what hands they belong to and someone is breaking into cars is up to no good.”

Lebanon police said they now have multiple unmarked cars patrolling neighborhoods looking for suspicious activity.

The sheriff’s department said the corrections officer who had three guns stolen could face discipline.