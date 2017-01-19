2 pizza delivery drivers robbed in Hermitage in 2 days

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two pizza delivery drivers were robbed in Hermitage last weekend, sand they say the circumstances surrounding the crimes are very similar.

Both drivers were delivering pizzas for the Domino’s on Old Hickory Boulevard.

Christopher Turner, 22, told News 2 he was delivering two large pizzas and 40 wings to a home on Bonnalynn Drive Friday night. As he walked up to the door, he says two men met him at the driveway.

“I handed one of them the Coke they had also ordered,” Turner explained. “That’s when they grabbed me, threw me into a choke hold, and put me to the ground. That was just great, ya know?”

Turner says the suspects hit him, went through his pockets and stole his cell phone. He still doesn’t have a replacement.

“People don’t realize it but this is a dangerous job,” Turner said.

His colleague agrees. She didn’t want to give us her name but said her car was stolen during a delivery run two days after Turner was robbed.

On Sunday night, she was delivering a pizza at the Meridian at Hermitage Apartments on Old Hickory Boulevard, which is only 2.5 miles away from where Turner was robbed.

“I knew the address so I left my car running and went to meet the customer,” she said.

But the customer wasn’t there, so she turned around in time to watch two men jump in her car and take off.

“I felt sheer panic when it happened because it left me with no way to leave,” she explained. “I didn’t know what was going to happen to me. My immediate thought was to call 911 and get to the safest place possible.”

She got her car back a couple days later but it was full of trash, had burn holes in the seats and the front bumper was torn off. She was so traumatized that she quit her job.

In a statement, Domino’s corporate office said:

There are a number of safety and security policies, training programs, and protocols we and our franchisees put in place to help keep innocent pizza delivery people from becoming victims of crime. We do our best, but our efforts are not fool-proof. Clearly, criminals are in every American community. Our hope in this case is that the Nashville police can find the person or people responsible and bring them to justice.”

Anyone with information that can help Metro police catch the suspects should call Crimestoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

You can also send an electronic tip by texting the word “CASH” along with the message to 274637 (CRIMES) or online at www.nashvillecrimestoppers.com.