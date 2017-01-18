Woman robbed, carjacked outside Hendersonville apartment

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was carjacked at gunpoint at her Hendersonville apartment Tuesday night.

It happened at the Walton Place Apartments on Walton Ferry Road around 11 p.m.

Hendersonville police reported the woman was exiting her car when she heard another vehicle rush in behind her.

She was confronted by two men with pistols who demanded her purse and car keys before taking off in her car, according to police.

It is believed the suspects followed the woman home. They were described as two black men between 18 and 20 years old.

The victim’s vehicle is a black 2014 Volkswagen Passat with license plate V3108L.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers 615-573-5400.