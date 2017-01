NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police responded to a threat at the Gordon Jewish Community Center in Bellevue late Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, they responded to the center at Percy Priest Boulevard just after 10 a.m. The building was cleared a short time later.

Last week, the Gordon Jewish Community Center was evacuated due to a threat.

Police said at this time there is no link between Wednesday’s incident and last week’s.