Tennessee man’s yellow perch could break state record

FAIRFIELD GLADE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A yellow perch caught in a Cumberland County lake by a lifelong resident could break the Tennessee state record.

Wildlife officials say Trent McCoy caught the 15.5-inch fish on Monday at Lake Dartmoor near the Fairfield Glade community.

The fish weighs 2 pounds, 3 ounces. The previous record was set in Polk County in March 2010; that fish weighed 2 pounds, 2 ounces.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says McCoy and his friend were fishing in about 35 feet of water when he thought his line snagged on some brush. That’s when he felt a hard tug and knew it was a fish.

McCoy reports it had latched on to his Charlie Brewer Slider and he slowly reeled in, knowing he only had a 4-pound test line.

His wife encouraged him to bring the fish to the TWRA office the following day, where the weight was taken on a certified scale, paperwork was filled out, and biologists confirmed the species.

When asked why he liked to fish McCoy replied, “People pay big bucks to find ways to calm themselves. When you’re out looking at God’s creation, you feel blessed and it relaxes you.”

The record catch is pending verification by the TWRA.