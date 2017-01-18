Sheriff Robert Arnold files motion to be released from jail

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Rutherford County Sheriff Robert Arnold is asking to be released from jail after he enters a guilty plea to certain counts of the indictment Wednesday morning.

He and two others face charges stemming from the sale of e-cigarettes inside the Rutherford County jail. Arnold listed the company as a source of income.

Arnold has been jailed in Kentucky since late September after a judge revoked his probation following an alleged incident involving his wife at their Murfreesboro home.

The sheriff is asking that he be released to his mother. He also says he will not “seek to reside in, or even visit, his home.”

His wife reportedly supports the proposal of his release.

Arnold’s lawyer also states his client is not likely to flee and does not pose a danger to the safety of any other person in the community.

Click here for complete coverage of the Sheriff Robert Arnold case.